Farmers seek adequate supply of seeds for samba cultivation

Farmers in Nagapattinam district are reporting shortage of paddy seeds, crucial for samba cultivation season.

This year, about 1,60,000 acres are expected to be covered under samba paddy cultivation. However, a shortage of key seed varieties, including ADT 51, CR 1009, and BPT, had caused concern among farmers across various blocks in the district.

S.R. Tamil Selvan from the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam highlighted the high demand for these resilient seed varieties and expressed worries that the scarcity in district unions might benefit private entities at farmers’ expense. He urged immediate action to ensure seed paddy availability across all six unions and suggested distributing 30 kg seed bags instead of the usual 50 kg ones to support small and marginal farmers.

Kamal Ram, district secretary of the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, supported this suggestion, particularly in view of the acute shortage in the Thalaignayiru area, where 11,000 hectares are planned to be brought under samba cultivation. He emphasised that for one acre, 30 kg of paddy seed was required, and the government should ensure to meet 26% of the district’s requirement as per regulations. However, the available stocks in the district do not meet this criterion, he said.

‘No shortage’

However, official sources denied that there was a shortage stating that 450 tonnes of paddy seeds are available with an additional 170 tonnes expected from a nearby district within a week.

They assured that any minor shortages in specific blocks would be resolved shortly. The officials mentioned that arrangements have been made for more stocks of varieties like CR 1009 and other requested varieties by farmers from nearby districts and the National Seed Bank.

