Farmers say ‘no’ to DBT

Thanjavur

20 May 2020 04:04 IST

For power connections

Delta farmers are upset over the Centre’s advice to adopt Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) instead of free power supply.

S. Ranganathan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said any move to make farmers pay for use of electricity for their pump sets would increase the cost of cultivation and suggested that one way to nullify this effect was providing proper provisioning for power charges in the minimum support price declared by the governments every season.

Increasing the MSP by 10 or 15 % on a regular basis would prevent farmers sliding into financial crisis, he said.

G. Sethuraman, president, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Nalasangam, Tiruvarur, said collecting annual fixed charges per HP, a system proposed by the State government in the past, might be considered with major portion contributed as a subsidy by the State government along with a considerable annual increase in MSP.

Arupathy P.Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Associations in Cauvery Delta Districts, said replacing the existing scheme with the DBT would add burden to the government machinery.