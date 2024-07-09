Farmers rescue boar

Farmers in Vellamperambur rescued a boar that got stuck in the mud while they were chasing more than 10 wild boars from the agriculture fields in their hamlet on Tuesday.

According to sources, the farmers in Vellamperambur, Kallaperambur, Thennankudi, Varagur, Thirukattupalli, Kadambankudi, Naducauvery, Ammaiyagaram, Allur and Asalkudi villages lodged complaints with the Forest Department officials stating that their crop was being damaged by wild boars.

On Tuesday morning, a group of farmers noticed around 10 wild boars moving around the paddy fields in the hamlet and alerted other farmers. Subsequently, a few more farmers joined them and started chasing the wild boards when a small boar got stuck in the mud. It was later handed over to the Forest Department officials, sources added.