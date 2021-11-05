Farmers put up temporary shelter to protect harvested paddy

A temporary shelter put up by farmers at Melauloor hamlet to keep paddy.

05 November 2021 20:03 IST

THANJAVUR

A group of farmers in Melauloor near here put up temporary sheds to safeguard their produce from getting fully wet in rain.

Inquiries reveal that the around 90% of the ‘kuruvai’ paddy raised by Melauloor farmers on 3,000 acres in the area was harvested and brought to the Melauloor direct purchase centre for measuring during the last fortnight.

As the procurement process got delayed due to the ‘stringent’ adherence of the moisture content rule, farmers were forced to stock their produce in open and dry the same before measuring it in the DPC.

In the meantime, the incessant rain posed a threat to the safety of the produce.

Though this measure had saved the grain from getting wet directly in the rain, the moisture level in the grains continue to remain above 17% in view of the inclement weather conditions, said R. Mathizhagan of Melauloor.