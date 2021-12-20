Tiruchirapalli

Farmers protest move to increase marriageable age for women

Members of Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam have urged the Prime Minister to discard the proposal to increase the legal age of marriage for women to 21 years.

Led by P. Ayyakannu, the members staged a demonstration outside the District Collectorate here opposing the move.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, they said that families, especially in villages and towns, would not be able to provide for a girl child until she turned 21.

“The normal age of attaining puberty used to be 15 to 16 years. Nowadays, it is as early as 10 to 11 years. It is difficult for parents to care for the child for 11 years,” Mr. Ayyakannu said.

The crimes against girls would increase, the protesters said and wondered if the age for the right to vote would also be increased.


