Desiyya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam State President P. Ayyakannu and members staged a protest in the Cauvery river near Mukkombu on Wednesday.

About 20 protesters stepped into the water and staged the demonstration. They were persuaded to withdraw the protest by the police

The association has been staging agitations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “failure” to fulfil his promise of doubling the income of farmers, besides highlighting various other demands.

