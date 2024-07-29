ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers protest arrest of Ayyakkannu in M.P.

Published - July 29, 2024 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Desiya Thennindiya Nathigal Innaipu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate, condemning the arrest of P. Ayyakkannu, State President, and other members of the association by the Government Railway Police in Madhya Pradesh.

The farmers were on their way to Delhi to demand the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka as directed by the Supreme Court. However, they were reportedly detained by the government railway police at the Narmadapuram railway station in Hoshangabad district, Madhya Pradesh. Protesters alleged that the police, acting on orders from the Union government, arrested the farmers and held them at a private marriage hall, approximately 2 km from the railway station.

