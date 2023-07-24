Farmers Producers Organisation participates in blackgram, gingelly auctions

July 24, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Thendral Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) in Lalgudi has started procuring blackgram and gingelly from farmers by participating in the auctions held at the Regulated Market in the town.

The FPO, started in 2021, is engaged in various activities and in recent months has started processing blackgram and gingelly and markets them after value addition. “We have started participating in the auctions from June and so far procured about four tonnes of gingelly and three tonnes of blackgram. We offer competitive prices and our participation benefits farmers as they are shielded from exploitation by middlemen,” said V.Annamalai, Chairman, Thendral FPO.

“We have recently installed machines to process the dhal and extract oil. The processed products are packaged and sold. We are planning to strengthen our marketing too,” Mr.Annamalai said and added that the FPO was looking for government support to scale up its activities.

The organisation, which has 500 members, has also been allotted a couple of stalls at the Lalgudi and Srirangam Railway Stations under the One Station One Product Scheme, he said.

