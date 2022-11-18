Farmers producers companies link up with buyers

November 18, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of over 40 farmers producers companies (FPCs), promoted under Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP), from across the State participated in a buyer-seller meet held in the city on Friday.

The meet was organised by Grant Thornton Bharat LLP in association with the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business to provide alternative marketing channels and improve market linkages for FPCs. Grant Thornton Bharat is working as a resource institution for promotion of FPCs under the World Bank-funded TNIAMP implemented by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.

Food processors, exporters and institutional buyers participated in the meet inaugurated by S. Natarajan, Director, Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, in the presence of G. Saravanan, Deputy Director.

C. Pongothai, Deputy Director, TNIAMP, delivered the key note address and elaborated on the TNIAMP and the importance of market linkages for FPCs.

According to the organisers, 42 FPCs attended the meet and many of them signed MoUs with buyers at the meet.

