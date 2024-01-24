Farmers’ plea to save standing ‘thaladi’ crop

January 24, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Farmers in Thanjavur district have urged the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mettur Dam in order to save the standing ‘thaladi’ crop.

Participating in the monthly agriculture grievance meeting chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob here on Wednesday, the farmers pointed out that the standing ‘thaladi’ crop required watering till the end of February or else it would wither. Further, the tanks and ponds in the district had gone dry and unless they were filled with water immediately, it would lead to drinking water scarcity in the near future, particularly during the forthcoming summer, they added.

They also demanded compensation for the crop loss suffered by the farmers in the Uyyakondan Extension Canal area as the agricultural fields fed by this canal did not receive enough water during this cultivation season.

Alleging malpractices at the direct procurement centres, the farmers urged the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation officials to convene the tripartite meeting with respect to procurement of ‘samba’ paddy.

Regretting the non-commissioning of the ‘Coconut Commercial Complex’ set up at a cost of ₹.8 crore near Pattukottai, they exhorted the officials to ensure that renovation works implemented on the Grand Anicut Canal stretch be carried out as per the tender specifications.

Earlier addressing the farmers, the Collector said that a sum of ₹18.28 crore was being disbursed to the farmers in 45 hamlets in the district which have been identified as the villages where the cultivation area had dwindled by 75% of the normal cultivation, due to non-availability of surface water and rain. Enumeration of crop loss of more than 33% due to heavy rain from January 3 to 10 was being carried out by the officials.