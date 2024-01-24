GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ plea to save standing ‘thaladi’ crop

January 24, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Thanjavur district have urged the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mettur Dam in order to save the standing ‘thaladi’ crop.

Participating in the monthly agriculture grievance meeting chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob here on Wednesday, the farmers pointed out that the standing ‘thaladi’ crop required watering till the end of February or else it would wither. Further, the tanks and ponds in the district had gone dry and unless they were filled with water immediately, it would lead to drinking water scarcity in the near future, particularly during the forthcoming summer, they added.

They also demanded compensation for the crop loss suffered by the farmers in the Uyyakondan Extension Canal area as the agricultural fields fed by this canal did not receive enough water during this cultivation season.

Alleging malpractices at the direct procurement centres, the farmers urged the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation officials to convene the tripartite meeting with respect to procurement of ‘samba’ paddy.

Regretting the non-commissioning of the ‘Coconut Commercial Complex’ set up at a cost of ₹.8 crore near Pattukottai, they exhorted the officials to ensure that renovation works implemented on the Grand Anicut Canal stretch be carried out as per the tender specifications.

Earlier addressing the farmers, the Collector said that a sum of ₹18.28 crore was being disbursed to the farmers in 45 hamlets in the district which have been identified as the villages where the cultivation area had dwindled by 75% of the normal cultivation, due to non-availability of surface water and rain. Enumeration of crop loss of more than 33% due to heavy rain from January 3 to 10 was being carried out by the officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.