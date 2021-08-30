Farmers’ plea to Kerala govt.

The Tamizhaga All Farmers Organisation Coordination Committee has made an appeal to Kerala to back the Tamil Nadu government’s stand on the Mekedatu issue.

In a memorandum addressed to Kerala Chief Minister, committee president P.R.Pandian has pointed out that the Mekedatu issue is likely to be taken up for discussion at the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting scheduled on August 31 where the Tamil Nadu government will register its objection.

Alleging that the Centre actuated by political gain had extended its support to the Karnataka government, he called upon Kerala to stand by Tamil Nadu in case if CWMA has to take a decision on the issue on the basis of majority.

Kerala’s support to Tamil Nadu would help save several districts in Tamil Nadu from plunging into drought for ever, he added.