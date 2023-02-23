Farmers’ plea to government for permanent G.O. on moisture content norm for paddy

February 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has urged the State government to pass a resolution exhorting the Central government to issue a permanent G.O. with respect to moisture content norm for procurement of paddy.

In a statement, Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan termed the 1% increase in the moisture content in paddy during the current procurement season in delta districts as a belated announcement. He justified it by pointing out the process involved in announcing the hike in moisture content by the Central government. Had there been a permanent G.O. permitting the procurement of paddy with a higher moisture content of up to 23% in case of unseasonal rain or snowfall, the laborious process of State governments writing to the Central government in this regard followed by formation of a Central government team and announcing the relaxation in moisture content percentage, if any, could be avoided.

It would help the farmers measure their paddy harvested during inclement weather conditions without any delay, he added.

Hence the Tamil Nadu government should pass a resolution urging the Central government to pass a permanent G.O. that paddy with a moisture content of up to 23% could be procured. The elected representatives to the Parliament from Tamil Nadu should also exert pressure on the Central government in this regard, he added.