ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ plea to government for permanent G.O. on moisture content norm for paddy

February 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has urged the State government to pass a resolution exhorting the Central government to issue a permanent G.O. with respect to moisture content norm for procurement of paddy.

In a statement, Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan termed the 1% increase in the moisture content in paddy during the current procurement season in delta districts as a belated announcement. He justified it by pointing out the process involved in announcing the hike in moisture content by the Central government. Had there been a permanent G.O. permitting the procurement of paddy with a higher moisture content of up to 23% in case of unseasonal rain or snowfall, the laborious process of State governments writing to the Central government in this regard followed by formation of a Central government team and announcing the relaxation in moisture content percentage, if any, could be avoided.

It would help the farmers measure their paddy harvested during inclement weather conditions without any delay, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hence the Tamil Nadu government should pass a resolution urging the Central government to pass a permanent G.O. that paddy with a moisture content of up to 23% could be procured. The elected representatives to the Parliament from Tamil Nadu should also exert pressure on the Central government in this regard, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US