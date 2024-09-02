GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers petition for dam at Rasimanal

Published - September 02, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Tank and River Irrigation Farmers’ Association staged a protest outside the Tiruchi Collectorate, demanding the construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Rasimanal.

The demonstration was led by the association’s State president P. Viswanathan. Following the protest, a petition was submitted at the Collectorate.

With samba cultivation set to begin in Tamil Nadu, the petition urged the Chief Minister to announce an incentive of ₹ 10,000 per hectare for paddy farmers, to support them during the upcoming cultivation season.

