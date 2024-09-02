Farmers petition for dam at Rasimanal

Members of the Tamil Nadu Tank and River Irrigation Farmers’ Association staged a protest outside the Tiruchi Collectorate, demanding the construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Rasimanal.

The demonstration was led by the association’s State president P. Viswanathan. Following the protest, a petition was submitted at the Collectorate.

With samba cultivation set to begin in Tamil Nadu, the petition urged the Chief Minister to announce an incentive of ₹ 10,000 per hectare for paddy farmers, to support them during the upcoming cultivation season.