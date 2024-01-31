GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers organisations demand water release to save standing crop

January 31, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The demand for release of water for irrigation from Mettur Reservoir to give a couple of wettings for the late samba/thaladi crops in the Cauvery delta districts have grown shriller in recent days with farmers organisations deciding to take to the streets to highlight the demand.

This was one of the demands raised during a demonstration held in Tiruchi on Monday by members of various farmers organisations under the banner of Aikiya Vivasayigal Sangam (Samyukt Kisan Morcha – SKM).

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association called for a road roko in the delta districts on February 3 to draw the attention of the government to the plight of the farmers. Speaking to reporters in Tiruvarur. the association president P.R.Pandian said the decision on releasing water from the Mettur Dam should be taken based on the recommendation of the Collectors of the delta districts.

The association members would resort to road blockade in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on February 3 urging the Water Resources Department and its Minister to release water to save the standing crops from withering.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr .Pandian said that about three lakh acres of samba and thaladi crop were facing shortage of water in the delta districts and demanded that water be released from Mettur Dam till the end of February.

Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu, said in Nagapattinam district alone about 40,000 acre of late samba and thaladi crops needed water urgently. “It has been nearly 120 days since water was released for irrigation purposes from Mettur Dam. Farmers who had raised samba/thaladi crop utilising the monsoon rain are now facing a crisis situation as the crop require at least two wettings before harvest,” he said.

Mr .Dhanapalan said that since the Mettur Dam had about 33 tmc feet of water, at least eight tmcft can be released to meet the requirement of the standing crop. About 6,000 cusecs of water can be released now from the dam, he said.

