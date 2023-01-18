Farmers organisation urges State, Centre to fulfil promise on support price for farm produce

January 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has urged the DMK government to fulfil its election promise of increasing the procurement price of paddy and sugarcane.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of office-bearers of the committee here on Wednesday, P. R. Pandian, president of the committee, said the DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to offer ₹2500 a quintal of paddy and ₹4,000 a tonne for sugarcane. “It is disappointing that the promises have not been fulfilled even two agricultural seasons after the DMK came to power.”

Since the fertilizer prices and production costs had increased this year, the committee members observed a fast in Chennai earlier this month seeking increase in the procurement price to ₹3,000 a quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 a tonne for sugarcane. It is condemnable that the Chief Minister had not responded yet to the demand.

Mr. Pandian also condemned the BJP government at the Centre for failing to fulfil its promise to provide profitable minimum support price for agricultural produce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the promise while calling upon farmers of the country to withdraw their mass protest in New Delhi, Mr. Pandian said and announced that a group of representatives of the committee would go on a yatra for justice from Kanyakumari to New Delhi on March 1, if the Centre failed to fulfil the commitment in its forthcoming Budget.

The 20-day yatra would pass through 12 States and the participants would meet non-BJP Chief Ministers en route and enlist their support for the cause. The yatra would culminate with a fast in New Delhi. The yatris would also make an attempt to meet the President to submit a memorandum to her.

Mr.Pandian urged the State government to take over the private sugar mill at Thirumandakudi in Thanjavur district and condemned the Chief Minister’s silence over the continuing agitation by sugarcane farmers seeking a solution to the problem caused by the bank loans taken in the names of the farmers by the previous management of the mill.