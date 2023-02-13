ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers oppose sand quarries near Kallanai

February 13, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects the sand quarry on the Kollidam river near Koogur in Tiruchi district on Monday.

TIRUCHI

Farmers and villagers of Koogur near Lalgudi besieged Collector M. Pradeep Kumar when he made a spot inspection at the quarry on the riverbed of the Kollidam near Grand Anicut (Kallanai) on Monday.

He was visiting the quarry as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to study the ground situation and to analyse whether the rules and regulations were violated while carrying out sand mining. The farmers surrounded the convoy of Mr. Kumar, who was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sajith Kumar, when he was getting ready to return after completing the inspection.

Strongly objecting to the continuation of the quarry, they said that the sand mining operators had excavated sand beyond the permitted quantity. Moreover, they had violated the rules by excavating sand well beyond the permitted area in the reach. The sand operators had mined sand very close to Kallanai. They pointed out that if the quarrying was resumed, which was suspended as the High Court direction, it would pose a grave danger to the stability of Kallanai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several of them registered their protest against the police for preventing them to go to the quarry, when the Collector made the inspection. Mr. Kumar, who gave a patient listening to their grievances, told them that their apprehensions and views would be incorporated in his report to the High Court. The protestors thereafter allowed the Collector, the Superintendent of Police and other officials to leave the quarry.

Earlier, accompanied by a team of officials Mr. Kumar inspected the quarry and studied whether the provisions and conditions of the license were violated or not.

T. Shanmugam of Kollidam Aaru Pathukappu Nala Sangam, on whose petition the High Court ordered an interim injunction restraining sand quarry operations near Kallanai, presented petition to the Collector, detailing the violations and impact of quarrying closure to the Kallanai. Mr. Shanmugam said that sand mining had taken place beyond the permissible limit.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Oliver Ponraj made a similar inspection at the quarry near Koviladi last week. Several farmers met him and presented petitions against the quarrying operations near Kallanai.

V. Jeevakumar, a farmer of Budalur near Kallanai, told the Collector that the sand operators had mined a huge quantum of sand on the Kollidam river closure to Kallanai, unmindful of the safety and stability of the age old structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US