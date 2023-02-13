Farmers oppose sand quarries near Kallanai

February 13, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

TIRUCHI

Farmers and villagers of Koogur near Lalgudi besieged Collector M. Pradeep Kumar when he made a spot inspection at the quarry on the riverbed of the Kollidam near Grand Anicut (Kallanai) on Monday.

He was visiting the quarry as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to study the ground situation and to analyse whether the rules and regulations were violated while carrying out sand mining. The farmers surrounded the convoy of Mr. Kumar, who was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sajith Kumar, when he was getting ready to return after completing the inspection.

Strongly objecting to the continuation of the quarry, they said that the sand mining operators had excavated sand beyond the permitted quantity. Moreover, they had violated the rules by excavating sand well beyond the permitted area in the reach. The sand operators had mined sand very close to Kallanai. They pointed out that if the quarrying was resumed, which was suspended as the High Court direction, it would pose a grave danger to the stability of Kallanai.

Several of them registered their protest against the police for preventing them to go to the quarry, when the Collector made the inspection. Mr. Kumar, who gave a patient listening to their grievances, told them that their apprehensions and views would be incorporated in his report to the High Court. The protestors thereafter allowed the Collector, the Superintendent of Police and other officials to leave the quarry.

Earlier, accompanied by a team of officials Mr. Kumar inspected the quarry and studied whether the provisions and conditions of the license were violated or not.

T. Shanmugam of Kollidam Aaru Pathukappu Nala Sangam, on whose petition the High Court ordered an interim injunction restraining sand quarry operations near Kallanai, presented petition to the Collector, detailing the violations and impact of quarrying closure to the Kallanai. Mr. Shanmugam said that sand mining had taken place beyond the permissible limit.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Oliver Ponraj made a similar inspection at the quarry near Koviladi last week. Several farmers met him and presented petitions against the quarrying operations near Kallanai.

V. Jeevakumar, a farmer of Budalur near Kallanai, told the Collector that the sand operators had mined a huge quantum of sand on the Kollidam river closure to Kallanai, unmindful of the safety and stability of the age old structure.