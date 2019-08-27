Tiruchirapalli

Farmers oppose Mettur surplus water project

A section of farmers participating in the agriculture grievance meeting held here on Tuesday opposed the Mettur Surplus Water project announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

At the meeting chaired by Collector T. Anand, they raised slogans claiming that implementation of the project would ruin the prospects of agriculture in the delta region.

If the proposed project were to be implemented, it would spell doom to the region, said State deputy secretary of Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to CPI, P.S. Masilamani.

Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan and Thiruthuraipoondi MLA P. Adalarasan participated in the meeting where they explained the hardships faced by ryots in their constituencies as well as in other parts of the district.

