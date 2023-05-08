Farmers oppose laying of HT power lines through fields

May 08, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KARUR:

Convenor of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement R. Mugilan on Sunday said farmers would not allow the laying of high tension (HT) power lines through the fields in Karur district.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) had begun laying of HT power lines from Andichettipalayam to Konampatti Karaithottam reportedly for establishing a new 110 KV sub-station near Thennilai. In spite of strong reservation against the move, the Tangedco officials had gone ahead with their plan. Most farmers, whose fields were identified for laying the HT lines, were kept in the dark, he claimed. The move would affect their livelihood.

According to him, the officials could lay underground lines for the sub-station. The officials had not followed mandatory guidelines for laying HT lines. Protesting against the Tangedco’s move, the farmers would stage a relay sit-in protest in front of the taluk office in Pugalur from Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT