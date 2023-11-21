Farmers of Cauvery delta districts stage protest condemning detention of Tiruvannamalai protesters under Goondas Act

November 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of various farmers’ organisations staged protests in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Tuesday condemning the arrest and detention of some farmers under the Goondas Act in Tiruvannamalai district recently after they opposed the acquisition of agricultural lands by SIPCOT.

The protest was called by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangankalin Poratta Kuzhu, comprising several farmers’ associations in the State, demanding the sacking of the Tiruvannamalai District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and Highways Minister E.V. Velu, “for foisting cases against farmers at Melma and detaining them under the Goondas Act”. They demanded that all cases booked against the Tiruvannamalai farmers be withdrawn unconditionally.

In Tiruchi, a group of farmers, led by the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam state president P. Ayyakannu, staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate. The protesters said a majority of the SIPCOT industrial parks in Tamil Nadu were not functioning. They said if there was any justification in sacrificing the interests and livelihood of farmers for such ventures.

In Thanjavur, the demonstration in front of the Collectorate was led by Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasaya Sangankalin Coordination Committee’s Thanjavur district secretary M. Mani. They demanded that the arrested Tiruvannamalai farmers be released immediately and wanted the Chief Minister to tender an apology to farmers. A section of farmers met Thanjavur District Collector Deepak Jacob and submitted a memorandum.

Similar protests were organised in Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. Mayiladuthurai district farmers organised a protest at Sirkazhi, said the police.

