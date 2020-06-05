Farmers observe fast

TIRUVARUR

Farmers owing their allegiance to the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu observed a fast here on Friday in support of their demands, including withdrawal of the amendment to the Electricity Act.

The farmers who observed the fast in the front courtyards of the residences of the office-bearers throughout the State urged the Union government to withdraw the amendments to the Act aimed at bringing reforms in the sector. They also condemned the Union government’s action of bringing the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

While condemning the Union government for its ‘anti-Tamil Nadu farmers’ initiatives, the committee urged the Tamil Nadu government to suspend the ongoing Mettur Dam-Sarabanga project as it would deprive the rights of Delta farmers over the Cauvery water. The committee president P.R.Pandian led the demonstration at Mannargudi.

In Tiruchi, a group of farmers led by Dikshidar Balasubramanian and others observed a fast urging the government to desist from making any change in the free power supply to farmers and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

B. Hemanathan, district secretary, K.C. Arumugam and other representatives of the District Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, participated.