Farmers observe fast against move to construct dam across Mekedatu

THANJAVUR

15 July 2021 19:40 IST

Farmers who took part in a fast organised by Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam here on Thursday have urged the State government to be transparent in its approach on issues relating to the Cauvery such as the Mekedatu dam construction project and sharing of water.

In a resolution adopted at the end of the agitation, participants representing various farmers’ associations of delta districts, expressed apprehension that non-participation of farmers at an all-party meeting convened by the State government recently to discuss the Mekedatu issue might have a negative impact on Tamil Nadu’s struggle to affirm its right over Cauvery water.

Referring to the observation made by the Supreme Court in 2013 that there was no scope for talks between the upper and lower riparian States on the Cauvery issue, the Sangam apprehended that the reported move by the Centre to hold talks with the riparian States to discuss the Mekedatu project would be detrimental to the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Stating that convening of such meetings would tantamount to belittling the Supreme Court’s observation, the it urged the Tamil Nadu government not to encourage or involve itself in such activities and also pleaded with the government to be transparent in its approach to the Cauvery issue.

It urged Cauvery Water Management Authority not to stop with merely issuing directions to Karnataka government to release water from its dams in Cauvery but ensure that the upper riparian State complied with the direction to save the standing kuruvai crop in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.