Farmers may opt for NOTA (none of the above) if the political parties contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections fail to assure that the `just demands’ of the farmers would be fulfilled.
Political parties have failed to consider the ‘just demands’ of the farmers such as increasing the procurement price to ₹3,500 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, Sundara Vimalanathan, Secretary, Thanjavur District Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association, said in a statement
Demands such as clearing of backlog in farm power supply connections pending for more than 15 years, allocation of adequate funds for construction of bed dams/check dams in the rivers throughout the State and sanction of pension of ₹3,000 to male farmers above 60 and women farmers above 58 years of age have also failed to attract the attention of the policy makers so far.
If the contesting political parties continue to neglect these demands, the farmers would be left with no other option but to cast their votes in favour of NOTA in the forthcoming elections, he added.
