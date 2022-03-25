Farmers’ markets get a fresh look

Uzhavar Sandhai at K.K. Nagar and Manapparai upgraded with additional facilities

The Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers’ Market) at K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi and Manapparai have been given a makeover as part of a proposal by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business to overhaul 100 such places in the State.

“The renovation was done at a cost of ₹33 lakh at K.K.Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai and ₹24 lakh for the Manapparai market. In addition to new toilet facilities and paved flooring, we have also redone the roofs and provided electronic weighing scales,” G. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchi district, told The Hindu.

At the K.K. Nagar market, which has 75 stalls, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) can sell value-added products through outlets that have been built for them on the premises.

Refurbishment of the Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar will be done in the next phase, the official said.

In a bid to attract more farmers, all the 52 shops in the Manapparai market have been renovated even though only 15 stalls are being used at present.

In Tiruchi, composting machines will be installed at both the K.K. Nagar and Anna Nagar markets to convert vegetable waste into manure that could be sold separately.

“As mobile vegetable vendors have become popular during lockdown, we are planning to encourage people from rural areas in the age group of 21 to 45 years, who are school graduates, and have a vehicle and driving licence, to apply for this scheme. So far we have shortlisted six persons as mobile vendors. They will network with the Uzhavar Sandhai in their vicinity, and charge the same prices as the market,” said Mr. Saravanan.