Farmers’ leaders pay tribute to Swaminathan

Farmers’ organisations in the Cauvery delta region paid tributes to eminent agricultural scientist, M.S.Swaminathan, who passed away on Thursday.

Condoling the death of the architect of the country’s Green Revolution, they extolled his recommendation, as chairman of the National Commission, on ensuring remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

“As the father of the country’s Green Revolution, Swaminathan not only worked for increasing productivity by leveraging technology but also wanted the minimum support price for agricultural produce to be 50% more than the average cost of production,” said Mahadhanapuram Rajaram, veteran farmers’ leader and president, Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association, in a condolence message.

His vision of making the country self-sufficient in food grain production has been realised; but his wish to usher in stability in the livelihood of farmers remains a dream, he observed and added that implementing his recommendation on the minimum support price would alone be the real tribute to the agricultural scientist’s labour and achievements.

Paying glowing tributes to Swaminathan’s key role in increasing agricultural productivity and meeting the food grain requirement of the country’s huge population, P.R.Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, in a statement, said the reports of the National Commission on Farmers headed by him were appreciated world-wide for his breadth of vision on safeguarding agriculture and the welfare of farmers in the country.

“The reports showed his foresight on various policy issues such as offering profitable prices for agricultural produce, strengthening infrastructure, credit and market linkages and export/imports. His death is a huge loss for the farmers of the country,” Mr.Pandian said.