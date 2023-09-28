HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ leaders pay tribute to Swaminathan

September 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Swaminathan

M.S. Swaminathan | Photo Credit: PTI

Farmers’ organisations in the Cauvery delta region paid tributes to eminent agricultural scientist, M.S.Swaminathan, who passed away on Thursday.

Condoling the death of the architect of the country’s Green Revolution, they extolled his recommendation, as chairman of the National Commission, on ensuring remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

“As the father of the country’s Green Revolution, Swaminathan not only worked for increasing productivity by leveraging technology but also wanted the minimum support price for agricultural produce to be 50% more than the average cost of production,” said Mahadhanapuram Rajaram, veteran farmers’ leader and president, Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association, in a condolence message.

His vision of making the country self-sufficient in food grain production has been realised; but his wish to usher in stability in the livelihood of farmers remains a dream, he observed and added that implementing his recommendation on the minimum support price would alone be the real tribute to the agricultural scientist’s labour and achievements.

Paying glowing tributes to Swaminathan’s key role in increasing agricultural productivity and meeting the food grain requirement of the country’s huge population, P.R.Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, in a statement, said the reports of the National Commission on Farmers headed by him were appreciated world-wide for his breadth of vision on safeguarding agriculture and the welfare of farmers in the country.

“The reports showed his foresight on various policy issues such as offering profitable prices for agricultural produce, strengthening infrastructure, credit and market linkages and export/imports. His death is a huge loss for the farmers of the country,” Mr.Pandian said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.