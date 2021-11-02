Farmers’ leader Duraimanickam no more

THANJAVUR

He remained in public life for more than five decades: Mutharasan

V. Duraimanickam, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, died in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 76.

Paying tributes to the departed leader, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan said Mr. Duraimanickam was born in Ambalampattu (South) village at Orathanadu taluk in Thanjavur district and remained in public life for more than five decades. He participated in various agitations and served in different capacities in the party’s different units such as Youth Wing and Farmers Wing. He also served as State executive committee member.

Mr. Duraimanickam is survived by his wife and two daughters. The mortal remains of the farmers’ leader would be brought to his residence at Papanadu in Orathanadu on November 3 and the funeral rites would be performed at Papanadu.

The party flag would fly at half-mast for three days and all party functions would remain cancelled during the period, Mr. Mutharasan said.