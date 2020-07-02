Farmers’ leader dies

Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president of the farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), died at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city on Thursday. He was 64. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.
Nagarajan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the GH on Wednesday, had co-morbid conditions including renal failure, according to hospital authorities.
Nagarajan was a prominent farmers leader in Tiruchi district and has been in the forefront in fighting for their rights and highlighting their grievances. He had also attended a recent interaction of farmers representatives with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Tiruchi on June 26. In a representation submitted at the meeting, Nagarajan had pleaded for liberal sanction of fresh loans to farmers and waiver of all crop loan dues besides putting forth various other demands.
Significantly, he had also urged the authorities to supply face masks free of cost to agricultural labourers, through the village panchayats, while working in the fields. He also wanted the agricultural officers to instruct the labourers to maintain social distancing in the field. A progressive farmer, he had earlier floated the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Crop Producers Association before joining the TMC and becoming the president of its farmers wing.
Various farmers leaders including P. R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, condoled the death of Nagarajan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath