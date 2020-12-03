Tiruchirapalli

Farmers’ leader Ayyakannu and 36 others arrested in Tiruchi

President of the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, P. Ayyakannu, and 36 of his supporters were arrested on Thursday when they attempted to travel to New Delhi by train to take part in the farmers protest against the three new farm laws.

Police sources said the Sangam members, led by Mr. Ayyakannu came to the Tiruchi railway junction in the morning to board the Chennai-bound Vaigai Express from here when they were detained by the police.

The Sangam members raised slogans against the police action and the farm laws at the station entrance for some time before being arrested and taken to a private hall, said police.

