Farmers’ killing in UP condemned

The Aikkiya Vivasayigal Munnani, AITUC and CPI on Monday staged demonstrations here condemning the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh after a vehicle that was part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra was alleged to have run over them deliberately.

Around 60 members of the Munnani holding placards and led by the outfit’s district organiser, Ayilai Sivasuriyan, staged the stir for an hour near Anna statue at Chinthamani here. The demonstrators urged the BJP government to take steps to stop the killing of farmers.

They also demanded the arrest of those who were behind the killings of farmers in Uttar Pradesh, which triggered violence. They raised slogans condemning the killings and in support of their demands.

Congress stir

Meanwhile, a group of about 80 Congress functionaries were arrested here after they staged a road roko condemning the detention of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh police in Hargaon area while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri district to visit the families of the four farmers who were killed.

The Congress functionaries marched from their party office near Main Guard gate towards Teppakulam post office where they resorted to a road roko condemning the detention of Ms. Vadra and demanding her release.

The agitation was led by urban district president Jawahar. Karur MP S. Jothimani, former Mayor Sujatha and others participated. Police released them later.