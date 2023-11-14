Farmers keep their fingers crossed as heavy rain lashes the delta

November 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Cauvery delta districts continued to receive widespread rainfall on Tuesday after some parts of the region received heavy overnight showers. With more heavy rainfall forecast for the region on Wednesday, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed over the possible impact of the monsoon on the standing samba/thaladi crop.

Schools and colleges remained closed in all the core delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

Nagapattinam district bore the brunt of the vigorous monsoon with many parts of the region receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. Velankanni in the district recorded the maximum rainfall of 17 cm during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Very heavy to heavy rainfall lashed Nagapattinam (15 cm), Vedaranyam and Thirupoondi (11 each), Kodiyakarai and Talaignayar (10 cm each) in the district during the same period.

The neighbouring districts of Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal (14 cm) in Puducherry also received heavy rain. Mayiladuthurai (10), Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi (9 each) and Kollidam (8) received heavy rain.

In Tiruvarur district, heavy rain lashed Nannilam (12 cm) and some other places including Tiruvarur town, Kudavasal, Thiruthuraipoondi, Needamangalam and Mannargudi. Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts recorded moderate showers, while parts of Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts got light showers.

Representatives of farmers’ organisations estimated that about 40,000 acres of standing paddy crop have been inundated due to the rain in Nagapattinam district. Although many farmers have been pinning their hopes on the northeast monsoon to sustain the standing samba/thaladi crop, the rather heavy rain has caused consternation.

“Earlier we were not able to tend to our crops for want of water; now the heavy rain is posing a threat. If the heavy rain continues and the crop remains under water for more than 48 hours, we could be in for trouble,” said Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu.

Mr. Dhanapalan wanted the district authorities to clear the heavy weed growth blocking the flow of water in canals on a war footing. Besides, the closure of many culverts along East Coast Road due to road widening works was causing stagnation in fields. Steps should be taken to drain the water

P. R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, too observed that a clearer picture would emerge only after a couple of days. “Moderate rain would help the standing crop, but heavy and very heavy rainfall will affect the crop. The northeast monsoon has in the past caused much damage to the crop in the delta,” he said.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Johny Tom Varghese visited inundated areas such as Pappakovil, Nariyankudi, Thethi and other places.

Residents of the districts can convey information about rain damages over the toll-free number 1077 or 04365-251992 or message over WhatsApp to 8438669800. Persons with hearing disability can dial 9487550811 to reach a sign-language trainer and lodge their complaints, he said.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A. P. Mahabharathi, after an inspection, said there was no major damage so far due to the heavy rainfall that was being recorded in the district since Monday afternoon. The district administration was geared up to meet exigencies and all line departments were maintaining vigil.