Farmers in Tiruvarur demand withdrawal of T.N. Land Consolidation Act

January 13, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Tamil Nadu has urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw what it labelled, the “anti-agriculture” Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 12, 2024, State Convenor, SKM, P.R. Pandian pointed out that only in Tamil Nadu was an Act that envisaged acquiring of lands without the consent of farmers been enacted. Alleging that the provisions of the TNLC (SP) Act aided corporate companies to acquire and use fertile land and waterbodies as per their wish, he said farmers would oppose such acquisitions under the Act vehemently.

Stating that Tamil Nadu farmers would not hesitate to take the issue to the streets if the State government failed to withdraw this draconian Act, Mr. Pandian said that a large number of farmers from Tamil Nadu would participate in the rally towards New Delhi from Punjab planned by the SKM in February.

The rally towards the nation’s capital is being organized by the SKM in support of the long-pending demands of the farmers such as implementation of the late agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan recommendations, the enactment of a Bill ensuring minimum support price for agriculture produce, the waiver of agricultural loans and other demands, he said.