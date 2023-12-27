Farmers in Tiruchi urge the State government to take effective steps to remove encroachment in waterbodies

December 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Citing the extensive damage to the waterbodies in three southern districts and some northern districts due to recent floods, various forums of farmers in Tiruchi district on Wednesday urged the State government to take effective steps to remove encroachments on the waterbodies without discrimination.

Speaking at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting held here, P. Viswanathan, president, Tamizhaga Eri and Aatrupasana Vivasayigal Sangam, said that indiscriminate encroachment was one of the main reasons for the extensive damage to the irrigation infrastructure. Though the affected districts received unprecedented rains, the damages could have been minimised if comprehensive and constructive steps were taken to remove encroachments.

Goundampatti R. Subramanian, district secretary of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said that several waterbodies and irrigation infrastructure in Tiruchi district had been facing the danger of extinction due to indiscriminate encroachment. It was high time to take out a comprehensive survey on encroachment. Action must be taken to launch a special drive to remove encroachment in the waterbodies so as to ensure free flow of water along inlet and outlet channels of lakes and ponds.

He said that the farmers in the district were deprived of bringing more than one lakh acres under the samba season due to poor storage in Mettur dam and failure of the northeast monsoon. The farmers should be given compensation to the tune of ₹25,000 per acre.

Ayilai Siva Suriyan, district secretary, of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said that the restrictions on the export of onion due to a decline in cultivation in the aftermath of monsoon failure had affected the shallot farmers in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. Hence, the Centre should come out with a separate policy on small and big onion export.

R. Ganesan, a farmer, said that false cases were foisted on various innocent farmers by the Forest officials for the death of peacocks and protected animals. The Forest Department should be sensitised to carry out proper investigation before registering cases.

Earlier, farmers belonging to various forums staged a demonstration outside the Collector’s Office, holding paddy bunches affected due to the supply of poor quality seeds in some taluks of the district.

They said that a large number of farmers in Lalgudi, Manikandam and other blocks had raised paddy by sowing the seeds supplied by a private firm. The paddy crop, which was supposed to reach maturity stage in 130 days, had failed to grow beyond 15 days. Suitable action should be taken against the seed supplier, they said.