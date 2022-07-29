Farmers in Thanjavur register their resentment over crop insurance

With the ray of hope for crop insurance support for the standing ‘kuruvai’ crop having almost diminished, Delta farmers exhibited their resentment by staging walkouts from the monthly agriculture grievance meetings held at Thanjavur district on Friday and in Tiruvarur district on Thursday.

As of now, according to official figures, 1,56,699 acres in Thanjavur district had been brought under ‘kuruvai’ this season with another 16,275 acres to be added to this count whereas in Tiruvarur district ‘kuruvai’ crop had been cultivated in 1,36,088 acres and another 28,912 acres to be brought under ‘kuruvai’ this season.

In all, these two districts were all set to contribute nearly 65 per cent of the State government’s projected total ‘kuruvai’ cultivation area of 5.20 lakh acres in Delta and neighbouring districts this season.

Such being the case, skirting of insurance cover for ‘kuruvai’ crop for the second consecutive year had annoyed the Delta farmers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and as well as in other two Delta districts – Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Farmers said that they were forced to resort to the extreme step of venting out their anguish publicly by staging walkouts from the agriculture grievance meetings over the non-availability of crop insurance cover for ‘kuruvai’ this season also as their hopes for an eleventh-hour announcement with extended last date for payment of insurance premium for ‘kuruvai’ paddy died down with the last date for payment of premium for crop insurance for ‘kuruvai’ season being July 31.

Regretting the skirting of ‘kuruvai’ crop insurance cover, P. S. Masilamani, State Deputy Secretary, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, P. R. Pandian, coordinator, the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Association in Tamil Nadu and Sundara Vimalanathan, Thanjavur district secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association, exhorted the State government to reconsider its decision and implement the crop insurance scheme for ‘kuruvai’.

If the State government felt that it would be difficult for it to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for ‘kuruvai’, it should at least find out other ways such as implementing its own crop insurance scheme for ‘kuruvai’ or extending financial assistance to farmers to overcome the financial loss in case if they were made to face such a situation, they added.