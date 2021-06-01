Farmers in tail-end areas wary of raising kuruvai crop

01 June 2021 19:24 IST

They fear that there will be water insufficiency

SIRKAZHI

A majority of farmers with marginal and small holdings in the tail-end areas of Sirkazhi-Kollidam belt in the delta region are wary of raising kuruvai crop due to fears of water insufficiency.

According to many, even when water was released as per schedule from Mettur dam on June 12 in 2020 after a gap of eight years, kuruvai cultivation turned out to be a bitter experience as water did not reach the tail-end area as per their expectations.

After evaporation, percolation, and diversion to ponds and tanks, the availability of water became scarce downstream of Kumbakonam, according to the farmers in the tail-end areas.

Over 70 % of the farmers in the tail-end areas are dependent on water from Mettur dam, and have to remain content with samba crop. Farmers raise samba crop with confidence as there are certainties of rainfall during the monsoon months and the water flow in the rivers is also good. The COVID lockdown situation is also a hindering factor for marginal farmers due to manpower constraints and the hassles in hiring mechanised farm equipment, A. Sivaprakasam, president of Kollidam Union Farmers' Association, said.

"Among the remaining 30 % of farmers, only those with large holdings upwards of 10 acres who enjoy free electricity and can afford to rely on surface water are in a position to raise the Kuruvai crop," P. Govindaraj, a farmer in Sirkazhi, explained, making a case for supply of subsidised diesel for the farmers for enlarging the area under Kuruvai cultivation.

"Supply of diesel for farmers with marginal and small holdings at subsidised rates, similar to the concession being extended to fishers, will, perhaps reflect in scaling up kuruvai crop acreage, Mr. Govindaraj said.

According to officials, this demand will require a thorough analysis by the government in the backdrop of the State Ground Water Authority categorising Kollidam, Kuthalam, Sembanarkoil and Sikazhi as over-exploited blocks that require regulatory measures coupled with long-term water management practices.

Farmers, on their part, reason out that the government should at least take steps to improve livelihood of farmers by augmenting water resources, creating water storage structures, and improving soil health in the tail-end areas through long-term measures after having declared the entire delta region as a Protected Special Agricultural Zone.