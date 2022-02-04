Farmers in tail-end areas hopeful of barrage project offering remedy for soil salinity

SIRKAZHI

04 February 2022

Need for a check-dam at Achalpuram in Kollidam block also emphasised

Farmers in Sirkazhi-Kollidam belt in Mayiladuthurai district are looking forward to early completion of the construction of barrage across river Kollidam between Adhanur and Kumaramangalam, being undertaken by the Public Works Department.

The barrage designed for annual storage of one tmcft will benefit over 31,000 acres, including swathes of fields in the Sirkazhi-Kollidam belt that have been affected by salinity.

The heavy spells of rain did bring down the salinity, and the farmers took up paddy cultivation through direct sowing method. However, the paddy plant shows signs of withering at the crucial flowering stage, according to Viswanathan, a local farmer.

The Agriculture department is learnt to have advised farmers to treat the soil with coconut coir, and switch over to salt-tolerant paddy varieties to neutralise the impact of salinity. However, the activity has not picked up on a large scale, it is learnt.

On their part, farmers of Mahendrapalli, Palayapalayam, Pudupattinam are hoping that the PWD will keep its promise of strengthening measures to prevent sea water ingression.

According to studies, the inland ingress of sea water is to the extent of five to six km. Farmers keep reminding the government of the need for a check-dam at Achalpuram in Kollidam block to address this issue perennially.

According to officials, livelihood will brighten up for the farmers once the work on the new barrage, which is under construction across the Kollidam river between Adhanur in Cuddalore district and Kumaramangalam in Nagapattinam district, is completed.

The ₹ 428-crore project entails supply of water to tail-end areas closer to coastline through irrigation canals for farming needs and drinking purpose as well.