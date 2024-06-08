GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Farmers in Karaikal to get their annual incentive in few days’

Published - June 08, 2024 09:27 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Annual incentives for farmers will be paid through direct benefit transfer in the individual bank accounts in a few days, said a press note from the Agriculture Department here.

A total of 5,167 farmers under various categories would get ₹5,23,31,117 this year.

Under the Crop Production Technology scheme and Horticulture Development scheme, farmers get these incentives, R. Ganesan, additional director for Agriculture, said here in a statement.

Of the 5,167 farmers eligible for the incentive for the year 2023-24, 4,374 farmers in general category had taken up samba thalady and they would get ₹5,000 per acre which totals to Rs. 4,57,32,400. A total of 692 farmers belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be paid ₹6,000 per acre, which totals to ₹53,94,537; 26 farmers who cultivated paddy would get ₹5,000 an acre which totals to ₹1,80,800; 56 farmers who cultivated paddy using organic method would get ₹8,000 an acre which totals to ₹9,08,160; four sugarcane farmers would get ₹10,000 an acre; two farmers who cultivated fodder gets ₹8,000 an acre which totals to ₹38,320 and 11 farmers who cultivated vegetables would get ₹34,200.

Related Topics

Karaikal / Tiruchi / Puducherry / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.