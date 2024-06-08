‘Farmers in Karaikal to get their annual incentive in few days’

Annual incentives for farmers will be paid through direct benefit transfer in the individual bank accounts in a few days, said a press note from the Agriculture Department here.

A total of 5,167 farmers under various categories would get ₹5,23,31,117 this year.

Under the Crop Production Technology scheme and Horticulture Development scheme, farmers get these incentives, R. Ganesan, additional director for Agriculture, said here in a statement.

Of the 5,167 farmers eligible for the incentive for the year 2023-24, 4,374 farmers in general category had taken up samba thalady and they would get ₹5,000 per acre which totals to Rs. 4,57,32,400. A total of 692 farmers belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be paid ₹6,000 per acre, which totals to ₹53,94,537; 26 farmers who cultivated paddy would get ₹5,000 an acre which totals to ₹1,80,800; 56 farmers who cultivated paddy using organic method would get ₹8,000 an acre which totals to ₹9,08,160; four sugarcane farmers would get ₹10,000 an acre; two farmers who cultivated fodder gets ₹8,000 an acre which totals to ₹38,320 and 11 farmers who cultivated vegetables would get ₹34,200.