Farmers hail extension of last date for crop insurance application

November 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Delta farmers have thanked the Central government for extending the period for applying for crop insurance cover by another week.

The Union government had conceded the demand for an extension of the last date for applying for crop insurance from Delta farmers who claimed that they were not able to meet the deadline – November 15 - due to inclement weather conditions and poor Internet connectivity.

While some farmers’ associations have confined themselves to the plea for an extension of the deadline, progressive farmers such as G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam in Thanjavur district demanded that in case the extension of the deadline was not possible, the State government should remit the farmers’ contribution in the scheme along with its share in crop insurance premium.

Citing the situations in which farmers were in after they had taken up kuruvai cultivation earlier without the insurance cover advantage, he opined that the farmers would not feel the heat of debt if the State government bears the farmers’ burden of remitting their share in the crop insurance scheme for samba.

Meanwhile, while the CPI(M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam’s Thanjavur district secretary N.V. Kannan welcomed the extension of the last date for crop insurance application to November 22, secretary of TNVS Ammapettai unit, affiliated to Communist Party of India, R. Senthilkumar demanded that the Central government should remit the insurance premium on behalf of the farmers in view of the precarious financial condition of farmers.

