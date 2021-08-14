Farmers hail agriculture budget, sore over meagre hike in sops

The euphoria over presentation of the first Agriculture Budget of the State and its several initiatives notwithstanding, there was a tinge of disappointment among farmers’ representatives over a ‘meagre hike’ in incentives for paddy and sugarcane which they felt has fallen way short of expectations.

The exclusive Budget for agriculture met with approval from one and all. “It augurs well for the sector. The initiative to increase the area of cultivation and various other schemes outlined in the Budget are very encouraging,” observed Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association.

He appreciated the Budgetary allocation of ₹2,327 crore for crop insurance and felt that this was probably the first time that such an allocation has been made. The initiative to promote organic farming and creation of a separate wing, measures to promote cultivation of millets, value addition and the plan to promote an agro-based industry corridor between Tiruchi and Nagapattinam were also welcomed widely by farmers.

“It is heartening to find crops grown in all districts have been given equal importance. The move to promote cold storage facilities and motivate youth in farming are appreciable,” said another veteran farmers’ leader Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association.

Cauvery S. Dhanapalan, general secretary of Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association, welcomed the move to establish a Nammazhvar Organic Farming Research Centre and introduction of Tamil medium instruction in TNAU. He suggested that the government provide reservation for wards of farmers in admissions to courses in agriculture /horticulture. He expressed disappointment over lack of announcement of a pension scheme for farmers.

Farmers in general felt that the incentives announced for paddy and sugarcane fell much short of their expectations. “We expected at least the incentive of paddy to be raised to ₹500 a quintal of paddy” Mr. Dhanapalan said.

The special incentive of ₹150 for sugarcane has also fallen short of expectations, said G. S. Dhanapathy, State general secretary, Farmers’ Forum of India. “We expected the procurement price to be increased to at least ₹3,000 and further gradual increases,” he said.

“The DMK had promised to raise the procurement price of paddy to ₹2,500 a quintal and of sugarcane to ₹4,000 a tonne,” pointed out P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, and added that the government should ensure remunerative price for agriculture produce.