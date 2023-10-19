HamberMenu
Farmers get trained on value addition in livestock products

October 19, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu organised a two-day training programme for farmers on the ‘Prospects of Value Addition in Livestock Products’.

More than 100 farmers from different parts of Tiruvarur district took part in the programme organised by the University’s Department of Epidemiology and Public Health with the support of the Department of Science and Technology at the CUTN’s Neelakudi campus near Tiruvarur, where the resource persons shared insights on various aspects of farming, including diversified farming techniques, such as crop-animal husbandry, horticulture-animal husbandry, silvopasture-animal husbandry, secondary agriculture, value addition of livestock products and credit  opportunities  for livestock products based small enterprises.

They also discussed quality control measures, the scaling up of good husbandry practices, documentation and validation of local livestock products, and processes to ensure these products reach local, national, and international markets. The use of technology and the creation of market linkages between rural producers and urban consumers through cooperative networks and IoT-based technology were also explained to the trainee farmers, according to a University release.

