ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers get power tillers and weeders

September 05, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday distributed agricultural machinery to farmers.

As a part of mechanisation of farming operation in order to reduce the labour cost and improve the outputs, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a scheme to distribute power tillers to farmers on Monday. Consequent to this, programmes were held in different places of the State to distribute the machineries to the selected farmers.

In Tiruchi, Ministers Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed power tillers and power weeders to 50 farmers at a function held at the Collectorate. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials participated in it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US