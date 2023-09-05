Farmers get power tillers and weeders

September 05, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday distributed agricultural machinery to farmers.

As a part of mechanisation of farming operation in order to reduce the labour cost and improve the outputs, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a scheme to distribute power tillers to farmers on Monday. Consequent to this, programmes were held in different places of the State to distribute the machineries to the selected farmers.

In Tiruchi, Ministers Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed power tillers and power weeders to 50 farmers at a function held at the Collectorate. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials participated in it.

