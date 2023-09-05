HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers get power tillers and weeders

September 05, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday distributed agricultural machinery to farmers.

As a part of mechanisation of farming operation in order to reduce the labour cost and improve the outputs, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a scheme to distribute power tillers to farmers on Monday. Consequent to this, programmes were held in different places of the State to distribute the machineries to the selected farmers.

In Tiruchi, Ministers Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed power tillers and power weeders to 50 farmers at a function held at the Collectorate. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials participated in it.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.