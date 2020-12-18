Farmers get expertise to become entrepreneurs

THANJAVUR

18 December 2020 19:53 IST

They are told to elevate themselves from the stage of paddy producers

Avenues for farmers to become -entrepreneurs were explained to paddy cultivators in delta districts by experts during a three-day training programme to improve their living standards.

The Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI) conducted the programme with funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Delivering the special address on the inaugural day, S. Viswanath Kanna, District Development Manager, NABARD, Tiruvarur, presented a brief account of the increasing trend of non-Basmati rice exports and exhorted the Delta farmers to elevate themselves from paddy producers to entrepreneurs.

Addressing the trainees, V. Ambethgar, Director, TRRI, highlighted the need to increase the production in the backdrop of decreasing cultivable area. He also stressed the need to preserve the health of soil. A. Justin, Joint Director of Agriculture, Thanjavur district, presented a brief note on the concept of doubling the agricultural production and tripling the income of the producers.

The importance of selection of season-specific varieties coupled with crop management and protection was explained to the farmers by A. Ramanathan, Professor and Unit Head (Plant Protection).

The training programme included a presentation and field visits focussing on technologies related to high-yielding varieties, new planting techniques, solutions for problems in rice cultivation, and an overview of plant protection and rice-based cropping system. Scientists of different disciplines from the Aduthurai Institute interacted with farmers, R. Manimaran, Associate Professor (Plant Breeding), TRRI, said.

The participants were taken to bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide production laboratories at TRRI, Aduthurai and Department of Agriculture, Sakkottai. Seed processing unit operations, seed production standards and registration procedures were also explained to them.