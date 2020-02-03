Farmers from Meghalaya undergo training at NRCB

A group of about 15 farmers and prospective entrepreneurs from Meghalaya underwent an entrepreneurship training on value addition and marketing of banana at the National Research Centre for Banana in Tiruchi last week.

The training, sponsored by the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), provided a hands-on exposure to the participants, focussing on cultivation, production and marketing of value added products from green unripe and ripe bananas as well as from other parts of banana trees. They were oriented to other entrepreneurial issues such as getting licence from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India also.

Speaking at the valediction on Saturday, S. Uma, Director, NRCB, appreciated the trainees for selecting banana value addition as their business option as the fruit was an important commercial crop of the North Eastern state.

Fairborn Gathphoh, Business Development Officer, MBDA, thanked NRCB for hosting the training for the benefit of farming community, entrepreneurs and officials of Meghalaya.

V. Kumar, K. N. Shiva, and P. Suresh Kumar, course coordinators, observed that the trainees had learnt new skills on cultivation and value addition in banana and marketing of more than 30 different value added products such as banana fig, jam, RTS fruit juice, sweet chutney from ripened fruits; chips, sauce, flour, baby food, health drink, soup mix and bakery products from unripe fruits; pickle from flowers and candy from central core stem and fibre from pseudostem sheath. The trainees were taken to a solar dryer unit and banana markets to understand the marketing system and role of Farmers Producers Organisations.