Farmers for expeditious implementation of Mettur-Sarabanga-Ayyar link scheme

Welcoming the State government’s plan to implement the Cauvery (Mettur Dam)-Sarabanga-Thirumanimuthar-Ayyar canal link scheme, farmers representatives in Tiruchi district have called for its expeditious completion as it would be of immense benefit in the dry belts of Uppilliyapuram, Thuraiyur and Thathaiyengarpet unions.

According to a policy note of the Water Resources Department, tabled by Minister Duraimurugan earlier this week, it has been proposed to divert about five thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery surplus water from Mettur Dam by excavating a new canal to Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur and Tiruchi districts.

The scheme will be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, a link canal is proposed to be excavated for a length 132.305 km from Mettur dam to Pavithram tank and, under the second phase, a link canal from Pavithram tank to the Ayyar will be dug for a length of 36.995 km. The project is estimated to cost about ₹10,236 crore.

The preliminary detailed project report for phase-I has been prepared for an estimate of ₹.9,176 crore. For implementation, 2164.87 acre of patta land and 283.03 acre of forest land have to be acquired. The first phase will benefit about 31,263 acres of ayacut area.

The preliminary detailed project peport for the second phase has been prepared at an estimate of ₹1,060 crore. For this phase, 600.56 acre of patta land and 42.71 acre of poramboke land will have to be acquired. The second phase will benefit 6,479 acres of land.

Farmers representatives say the scheme will benefit rainfed areas in Uppilliyapuram, Thuraiyur and Thathaiyengarpet unions in the district. “This is a scheme for which we have been waiting for a long time. We do not even want water for irrigation from the scheme; it is enough if the tanks in the three unions are fed with surplus water. It will help improve ground water table and contribute to immense improvement in agriculture,” says N. Ganesan, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association.

Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, who raised the issue at the farmers grievances meeting held through video conference on Thursday, says farmers are seeking diversion of surplus flow from Mettur reservoir only when the storage is above 100 feet. It will feed about 31 tanks in the district in the three unions.

The former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, had announced in the Assembly the government’s intent to implement it, but it was put in cold storage after investigation by the Public Works Department. The government must implement the scheme expeditiously, Mr. Raja Chidambaram adds.