Farmers federation places slew of demands before candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls

April 09, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Placing a charter of demands for candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangakalin Koottiyakam (Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations) has called for expeditious implementation of inter-linking of rivers projects to overcome problems faced by water-deficit States such as Tamil Nadu.

In a resolution adopted at a consultative meeting held here on Tuesday, the federation observed that climate change was affecting the country rapidly and Tamil Nadu was left with scarce water resources. Under the circumstances, it was essential to take forward the inter-linking of rivers, especially in the southern peninsula.

Besides, all rivers, canals, lakes and irrigation tanks in Tamil Nadu should be cleared of silt and renovated. “Farmers are also expecting a major project to clear the silt deposits in all major reservoirs in the State as such an exercise has not been carried out after the British period,” the resolution said.

On the Cauvery issue, the federation urged the contestants to explore measures to get compensation from Karnataka for the crop losses suffered by farmers in Tamil Nadu due to its refusal to release the State’s due share of water in the river. “The Karnataka move to build a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu should be thwarted. Above all, the share of Tamil Nadu water as fixed by the Cauvery Tribunal should be released by Karnataka on a day-to-day basis,” the federation said.

Procurement prices of agriculture produce should provide for 50% profit over and above the cultivation cost. Rather than being ‘minimum support price’ it should be ‘gainful price,’ it said and called for hiking the procurement price to ₹3,500 a quintal of paddy, ₹5,000 a metric tonne for sugarcane, ₹.14,000 a quintal of cotton and ₹.40 a litre of milk.

The meeting suggested the implementation of an insurance-cum-pension scheme for farmers as they had taken up an increasingly uncertain vocation due to unprofitable prices and other risks. The assistance of ₹6,000 a year given to farmers now should be expanded to cover all farmers, including tenant farmers, without any exclusions.

Compensation for crop damages/losses under the crop insurance scheme should be sanctioned based on the minimum yield of a particular crop variety projected at the time of its release instead of its average yield in the field, the federation suggested.