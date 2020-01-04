Farmers fear yield loss due to pest attack

Anxiety has gripped farmers at Arasalankarambai hamlet in Pazhayanagaram village panchayat near Peravurani as their standing crop has suffered pest attacks.

Encouraged by water released in Grand Anaicut Canal and seasonal rain, they took up samba cultivation on a largescale, nearly after seven years.

However, their hopes of a good harvest has been jolted as the crop in some places has suffered yellow stem borer pest attack and grain fruiting disease during the past few days. In some fields, the crops have been affected due to Gall Midge pest attack too.

In yet a few places, the crop has been hit by grain fruiting disease at a time when the ryots are gearing themselves for harvesting, causing immense stress, said Jayaraman of Anavayal near Pazhayanagaram hamlet.

“We have spent more than ₹25,000 per acre for cultivation. We can earn profit only if we harvest at least 30 bags of paddy or more. But in the current scenario, where the crop has been affected by these diseases, the yield can get reduced by six or seven bags an acre,” he said.

The expenditure for harvesting, which may be in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000, will push the overall expenditure incurred by ryots to ₹31,000 an acre or more.

Given the situation faced by farmers, most of them will be forced to sell their produce at the current market price of ₹850 to ₹900 per bag offered by traders and not to direct purchase centres of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation due to stringent moisture content level rule and other criteria.

Thus, if a farmer ends up with a harvest of 24 bags of paddy from an acre, he can get a maximum of ₹21,000, which will result in a loss, Mr. Jayaraman rued.