Farmers fault Centre for failing to fulfil assurance on law to guarantee minimum support price

February 01, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The interim Budget of the Union government evoked mixed reactions from the farming community here on Thursday with some of the organisations expressing disappointment over the absence of any announcement on enacting a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Speaking to reporters in Nagapattinam, P. R. Pandian, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given various assurances including a legislation to guarantee MSP during the farmers’ protest rally in New Delhi a few years ago.

“We were expecting that the government will fulfil the assurances at least in its last Budgetary exercise. But it has turned out to be a complete disappointment,” Mr. Pandian said. Farmers, he said, were expecting steps to strengthen the basic infrastructure for marking agricultural produce and pro-farmer export/import policies, besides the legislation on MSP.

Whenever there was a natural disaster, farmers were unable to repay crop loans. While State governments write off loans sanctioned by cooperative societies, defaulting farmers were declared ineligible to get further credit by nationalised banks, he said and condemned the Centre’s failure to waive crop loans sanctioned by nationalised banks. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha would intensify its struggle in New Delhi to press for the demands, he said.

However, Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, president of Cauvery Irrigation Farmers’ Welfare Association, felt that the Union government has desisted from making lavish announcements in the interim Budget. By concentrating on strengthening rail, air and educational services and empowering women and farmers, the Centre has precluded any fault-finding by the Opposition, he maintained.

The State secretary of the Bharathiya Kisan Sangh N.Veerasekaran, in a statement, observed that the Centre has avoided coming up with populist measures despite widespread expectations. The government cannot be faulted as this was was only an interim Budget. However, farmers were expecting legal status for MSP for agricultural produce, new projects for strengthening irrigation and water management, he said.

Report card

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, said the Finance Minister’s Interim Budget speech turned out to be a report card of the government for the past 10 years. “As this was only a vote on account, income tax slabs and rates remain unchanged as expected. Yet in some years, they had announced concessions,” said S. Pushpavanam, secretary of the council.

He felt that the Centre could have come out with announcements on concessions for senior citizens in rail travel and operation of an additional train on Tiruchi - Bengaluru section. The progress made in digital transactions needs to be appreciated; but there was no mention about containing increasing unemployment, he observed.