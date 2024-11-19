Farmers face hardship due to lack of permanent DPC in B. Mettur

Farmers in Balakrishnampatti town panchayat in Thuraiyur face challenges during the rainy season due to lack of a permanent Direct Procurement Centre (DPC).

At present, a temporary DPC operates in B. Mettur village near Mandu Karuppu temple, serving farmers from Balakrishnampatti.

The town panchayat has approximately 850 hectares of paddy cultivated three times a year, benefiting from water supplied by Puliyancholai falls. However, the temporary DPC is located along a roadside in a low-lying area, making it vulnerable to rain damage due to lack of proper shelter.

Entire Uppiliyapuram block in Thuraiyur taluk lacks a permanent DPC, forcing farmers to rely on the temporary facility.

G. Ramesh, a district committee member of the Communist Party of India, urged the government to establish a permanent DPC with proper shelter to protect the paddy from rain, noting that continuous paddy production throughout the year requireld reliable infrastructure for farmers from Balakrishnampatti and nearby areas such as Vairichettipalayam, Puliyancholai, and Nallamathikombai who relied on B. Mettur DPC.

Officials from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation said a permanent DPC was under construction in Vadakkipatti village near Eragudi in Uppiliyapuram block, which would soon be available for paddy procurement. Construction of a permanent DPC in B. Mettur would also be considered with proper fund allocation.

