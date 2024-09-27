ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers express disappointment over crop insurance scheme

Published - September 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers have expressed disappointment over the “lack of transparency” in the sanction of compensation under the crop insurance scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana -PMFBY) during the farmers grievances meeting here on Friday.

Farmers from various villages voiced concerns about delays in receiving insurance payouts and accused authorities of failing to ensure fairness and transparency in the process.

Guru Gopiganesan, president of the Cauvery Delta Pasanatharargal Munnetra Sangam, said many villages in the Mayiladuthurai district have not received crop insurance compensation for over five years.

A list for the 2024 crop insurance payouts was recently released, but only 68 villages out of 277 in the district were included, and of those, compensation was provided to just 16 villages. He alleged significant irregularities in the distribution of crop insurance compensation.

S. Varatharajan said that he has been cultivating traditional paddy varieties through natural farming methods. He urged the authorities to take steps to sell these traditional rice varieties through the cooperative department. He also raised a long-standing demand for constructing a check dam across the Pudhumani river in the district, which has not been addressed despite several requests. Additionally, he expressed concern over the damage caused by peacocks during harvest seasons, resulting in significant crop losses, and called for measures to control the peacock population.

Arupathy P. Kalyanam, General Secretary of the Federation of Farmers’ Associations in the Cauvery Delta Districts, said that among the 409 branch canals stemming from the 13 rivers in the Mayiladuthurai district, many are not receiving water. He urged authorities to identify these canals and take necessary steps to ensure water reaches them. He suggested forming irrigation committees in every village, consisting of farmers, to manage water distribution.

Mr. Kalyanam also highlighted discrepancies in the insurance companies’ disbursement of compensation and the “lack of transparency.” He called for direct compensation from the central and state governments and recommended providing an incentive of ₹10,000 per acre, similar to neighbouring states.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi chaired the meeting.

CONNECT WITH US