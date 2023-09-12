ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers express disappointment at CM’s silence over Siddaramaiah’s remarks

September 12, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam on Tuesday said the delta farmers were disappointed over Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s failure to respond to his Karnataka counterpart’s statement that it would not be possible for his government to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian said the delta farmers lost the kuruvai crop raised in over 3.50 lakh acres due to inadequate supply of water for irrigation and were in a dilemma over whether to go in for samba.

At this juncture, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcements that it would not be possible for his government to release water into the Cauvery as per the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s direction and that the upper riparian State would go ahead with its proposal to construct a dam across the river at Mekedatu raised concerns.

Though it was the Central government’ responsibility to ensure that the CWMA’s orders were complied with by the riparian States, the silence on the part of Mr. Stalin on the issue had disappointed the delta farmers. Had the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at least rebutted his counterpart’s remarks, it would have consoled them.

He also criticised the denial of police permission to a demonstration planned by the Sangam on Tuesday against the implementation of the Sarabanga Canal scheme.

