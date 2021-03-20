Farmers dominant voting block in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR

The constituency lacks agro-processing units

Despite the constituency’s strategic location off Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, Perambalur continues to lag behind in socio-economic development.

While candidates have hit the road seeking votes, the electorate has a long list of pending demands that are yet to be heard.

Come summer, the region faces a severe water crisis almost every year. The depleting water table and lack of proper water management practices are major cause of concern for farmers, who make up a large number of voters.

While there are many water bodies in the region, they are not desilted properly. “Every other year, we face a drought-like situation. Many rain-fed lakes have silted up or full of weeds. Had they been cleared and check dams built at different points, it would have substantially improved the water table helping in further increasing our yield,” S. Ragavan of Pudhiya Payanam, a youth group working to conserve water bodies said.

The government must also keep a record of the status of the water bodies to avoid encroachment, he added.

Small onions, maize and cotton are major crops in the district.

K. Rajendran, a farmer in Esanai, said cultivation of other food grains must be promoted in the district.

“With increasing demand for grains, the government can provide support and even purchase and sell them through the public distribution system,” he contended.

“A research facility to detect common diseases affecting shallots and maize and how to prevent them would prevent loss of revenue of farmers,” he added.

Large-scale cultivation of small onions, cotton, paddy, banana, sugarcane and maize notwithstanding, the constituency lacks agro-processing units. Work on waste collection and management is poor across the district, and open defecation is still prevalent, Mr. Ragavan said.

People have been demanding a government medical college for years and the proposal to start one is yet to become a reality. Lack of progress in setting up a special economic zone and a textile park has been burning issues. The demand for a new railway line to Perambalur has remained unfulfilled for decades. Activists are of the opinion that Ranjankudi Fort can be promoted and showcased better to attract picnickers.

The AIADMK, which wrested the seat from DMK in 2011, also won in 2016. The party is banking on its two-time winning candidate R. Thamizhselvan to perform a hat trick. He will take on DMK’s M. Prabhakaran. Though it is a multi-cornered fight with candidates of the DMDK, IJK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi, the main fight in the constituency is between the AIADMK and DMK.